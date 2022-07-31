Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $301,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 104,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

