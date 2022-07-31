Integrity Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

