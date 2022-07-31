Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 37,792 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $49.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

