Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 12,847 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $88.39 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17.

