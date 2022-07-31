Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPHY. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPHY opened at $46.32 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34.

