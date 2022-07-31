Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Integer also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.50 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 142,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,613. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Integer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Integer by 15.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Integer by 25.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 119,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Integer by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Integer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.