Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Integer updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $69.89 on Friday. Integer has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
