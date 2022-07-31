InsurAce (INSUR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $386,253.00

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $386,253.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

