Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Sells $72,630.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RELL opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

