Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

FISV opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

