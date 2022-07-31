Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $33,352.80 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalent stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $616,791,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

