Insider Buying: Tern Plc (LON:TERN) Insider Acquires £67,200 in Stock

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) insider Ian Ritchie purchased 560,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($80,963.86).

Tern Stock Down 3.8 %

Tern stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.44. The company has a market cap of £44.00 million and a P/E ratio of 625.00. Tern Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.75 ($0.29).

Get Tern alerts:

Tern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.