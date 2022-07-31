Insider Buying: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Purchases $20,250.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.60.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
