Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

IPXHY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689. Inpex has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

