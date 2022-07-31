Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Information Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IRMTF remained flat at $15.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Information Services has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IRMTF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

