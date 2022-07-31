Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in July

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
IFNNY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.