Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in July

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

IFNNY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

IFNNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($53.06) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.92) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.50 ($39.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

