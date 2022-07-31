Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

