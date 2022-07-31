Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$65.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.70 million.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.80.

NASDAQ PI traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. 745,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,415. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $84,005.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,086,950.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Impinj by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Impinj by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

