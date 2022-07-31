IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMAC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 85,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

See Also

