IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 85,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.
