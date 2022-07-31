Idle Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $12,044.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idle has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,104,860 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

