IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Raised by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $48,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $399.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.21 and a 200-day moving average of $447.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.51.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

