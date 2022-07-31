IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:IDBA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.07. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,034.13% and a negative return on equity of 117.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

