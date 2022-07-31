Idavoll Network (IDV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00607854 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037642 BTC.
About Idavoll Network
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Buying and Selling Idavoll Network
