Hyve (HYVE) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $42,223.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00612815 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

