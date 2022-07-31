Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 112.4% in July

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Hyundai Motor Trading Up 3.2 %
HYMTF traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $48.08.
