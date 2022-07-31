Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 112.4% in July

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hyundai Motor Trading Up 3.2 %

HYMTF traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

