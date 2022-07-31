HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Hits $5.73 Million

HyperCash (HC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $285,787.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

