Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.3 days.
OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $7.45 during trading hours on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.
