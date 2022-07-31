Human Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $388.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.22 and its 200 day moving average is $387.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

