Human Investing LLC Invests $263,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,150,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OneMain by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,324,000 after buying an additional 164,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after buying an additional 297,650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in OneMain by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 308,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

