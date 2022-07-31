Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.74. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $220.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

