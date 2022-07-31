Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $93.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.38.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Hub Group Stock Up 1.1 %
HUBG opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.