Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $93.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.1 %

HUBG opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

