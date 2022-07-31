HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $596.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $596.29.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 624 ($7.52) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.73) to GBX 735 ($8.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.63) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

About HSBC

HSBC stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.