Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $830.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

