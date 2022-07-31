Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Update

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 243,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

