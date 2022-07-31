Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. 18,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,026. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBCP. Hovde Group began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

