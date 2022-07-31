Hive Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $231.82 million and $9.26 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 141.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 434,422,791 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

