Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.07 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

