Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $138.75.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $400,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $352,916,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

