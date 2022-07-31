Hertz Network (HTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $414,565.71

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $414,565.71 and approximately $640.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00609837 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015509 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034979 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
