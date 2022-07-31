Hertz Network (HTZ) One Day Volume Hits $755.00

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $435,510.43 and $755.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00606087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037978 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

