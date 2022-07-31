Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.05 billion-$10.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.44. Hershey has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hershey by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $217,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

