Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Capital One Financial to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.91.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 164,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

