Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Haywood Securities

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of HWX opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$3.39 and a 12 month high of C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$110.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 1.1256949 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$439,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,014,266.19. In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$559,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 902,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,727,885.84. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$439,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,014,266.19. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,819.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.