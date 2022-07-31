Head-To-Head Contrast: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) versus NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -196.27% -141.98% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -0.75 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 106.15 -$9.95 million ($0.84) -1.40

This table compares RenovaCare and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 122.46%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than RenovaCare.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

