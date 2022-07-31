Head-To-Head Comparison: China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nerdy and China Liberal Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 117.11%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 2.95 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -10.04 China Liberal Education $3.91 million 2.14 -$1.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nerdy and China Liberal Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Liberal Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nerdy beats China Liberal Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

