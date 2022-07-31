Head to Head Analysis: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 6 6 1 2.62 Douglas Emmett 0 1 5 0 2.83

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $124.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 29.93%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $951.22 million 8.82 $261.50 million $3.28 32.20 Douglas Emmett $786.87 million 5.28 $65.27 million $0.44 53.73

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Douglas Emmett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 26.80% 10.76% 3.47% Douglas Emmett 9.09% 1.97% 0.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 130.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett pays out 254.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Douglas Emmett on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,200 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

