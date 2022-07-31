HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

HBT Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

