Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $83.74 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

