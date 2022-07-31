Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $745,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %
AMGN stock opened at $247.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.78 and a 200 day moving average of $239.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
