Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $745,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

AMGN stock opened at $247.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.78 and a 200 day moving average of $239.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.