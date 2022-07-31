Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $366,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $154.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

